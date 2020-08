EMBED >More News Videos A 911 call is adding to the mystery of what happened to a paratrooper from Chino whose dismembered body was found after a camping trip in North Carolina.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A vigil was planned for Saturday night in honor of a murdered soldier from Chino Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, disappeared in May during a camping trip with fellow soldiers in North Carolina.His remains later washed up near the campsite and his death was ruled a homicide, but there have been no arrests.The vigil is set for 7 p.m. at Ayala Park in Chino.