Vigil to honor missing Corona boy Noah McIntosh

Noah McIntosh has not been seen for weeks and his parents Bryce McIntosh and Jillian Godfrey are in custody on charges of felony willful child cruelty. They have been unable to tell investigators where the little boy is.
The vigil for Noah is planned for 7 p.m. Spyglass Park in Corona, 1790 Spyglass Dr. Already blue ribbons are wrapped around trees at the park to honor Noah. Local community members and city officials are expected to attend the vigil.
The Corona police department has not called the case a homicide, but Noah's grandfather believes the boy is dead.
"He didn't deserve to die this way, and yes we think he is dead," said Doug Godfrey. "We have never held out hope he was alive anywhere."
Godfrey believes the boy's father, Bryce McIntosh, is responsible for his death.
Police have searched the Corona apartment where Noah lived with his father. A plumber was brought in to help in the search, and several items were taken from inside.
The Corona Police Department would like to graciously thank the public for the outpour of support for Noah McIntosh with the Blue Ribbons for Noah project. pic.twitter.com/8eZ0dRTs2e— Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) March 22, 2019
Bryce McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail while Jillian Godfrey's bail is $500,000.