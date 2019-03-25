Crime & Safety

Vigil to honor missing Corona boy Noah McIntosh

EMBED <>More Videos

The Corona community is coming together for a vigil Sunday night to honor an 8-year-old boy who went missing weeks ago and is feared dead.

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Corona community is coming together for a vigil Sunday night to honor an 8-year-old boy who went missing weeks ago and is feared dead.

Noah McIntosh has not been seen for weeks and his parents Bryce McIntosh and Jillian Godfrey are in custody on charges of felony willful child cruelty. They have been unable to tell investigators where the little boy is.

The vigil for Noah is planned for 7 p.m. Spyglass Park in Corona, 1790 Spyglass Dr. Already blue ribbons are wrapped around trees at the park to honor Noah. Local community members and city officials are expected to attend the vigil.

The Corona police department has not called the case a homicide, but Noah's grandfather believes the boy is dead.

"He didn't deserve to die this way, and yes we think he is dead," said Doug Godfrey. "We have never held out hope he was alive anywhere."

Godfrey believes the boy's father, Bryce McIntosh, is responsible for his death.

Police have searched the Corona apartment where Noah lived with his father. A plumber was brought in to help in the search, and several items were taken from inside.



Bryce McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail while Jillian Godfrey's bail is $500,000.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycoronariverside countychild abusehomicide investigationmissing boyvigilmissing children
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Escondido mosque fire may have been arson
LA Marathon: Kenya's Elisha Barno, Ethiopia's Askale Merachi win races
Man shot multiple times in 710 Freeway shooting near Bell
Possibly 4 men stabbed near South LA bus stop; suspects flee
Indianapolis couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle
Show More
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
1 killed in pileup involving 10-15 vehicles in Claremont
Bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store, stealing 2 beers
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 Freeway leaves several injured
More TOP STORIES News