Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vin Scully, the legendary Dodgers broadcaster who called the team's games for 67 seasons, has died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers confirmed the news in a social media post, writing that Scully died Tuesday.

"Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers -- and in so many was, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles," the Dodgers' statement said in part.

"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers."

Scully's 67 seasons with the Dodgers represent the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history.

