Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home and is 'resting comfortably,' Dodgers say

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Legendary retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully remained hospitalized Thursday, recuperating from injuries suffered during a fall in his home.According to the Dodgers, the 92-year-old Scully fell in his home on Tuesday afternoon."He is hospitalized and resting comfortably,'' according to the team.The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.In a statement released by the Dodgers, Scully said, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding. I never liked it."Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.