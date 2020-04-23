Sports

Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home and is 'resting comfortably,' Dodgers say

Vin Scully retired in 2016 after 67 years as the Dodgers' broadcaster. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Legendary retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully remained hospitalized Thursday, recuperating from injuries suffered during a fall in his home.

According to the Dodgers, the 92-year-old Scully fell in his home on Tuesday afternoon.

"He is hospitalized and resting comfortably,'' according to the team.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

In a statement released by the Dodgers, Scully said, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding. I never liked it."

Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
Immigration nightmare for family caught in Trump policy shift
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
LA County urges residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Coronavirus: DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants
Show More
Woman accused of spitting on person after physical distancing dispute
Pandemic: LA food bank, Teamsters host drive-thru for truckers
Loyola Project for the Innocent helps free woman from Chino prison
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
More TOP STORIES News