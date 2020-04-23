Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home and is 'resting comfortably,' Dodgers say

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Legendary retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully remained hospitalized Thursday, recuperating from injuries suffered during a fall in his home.
According to the Dodgers, the 92-year-old Scully fell in his home on Tuesday afternoon.
"He is hospitalized and resting comfortably,'' according to the team.
The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.
In a statement released by the Dodgers, Scully said, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding. I never liked it."
Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
