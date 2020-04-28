Vin Scully, recovering at home after fall, posts message for Dodger fans

The 92-year-old fell in his home last Tuesday and then spent five days in the hospital.
Scully released an audio statement Monday night on Twitter thanking first responders for helping not only him with his accident, but for "helping all of us during this unusual time."
An update from Vin Scully himself. pic.twitter.com/WJOWLiHQX5— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 28, 2020
"I'd also like to thank all of you for your good wishes and prayers after I had my headfirst sliding accident," he said. "In case you care, I was called out."
Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster before retiring in 2016.
All professional sports are on hold now during the coronavirus pandemic. But Scully offered a hopeful look toward a return of baseball:
"I'm feeling better. Thanks for your good wishes. And remember, sooner or later you're going to hear it: It'll be time for Dodger baseball."