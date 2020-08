Viola Davis buys her childhood home on former slave plantation for her birthday

EMBED >More News Videos In her latest cover issue, Viola Davis discusses challenges of being a Black actress and participating in recent social justice protests.

SAINT MATTHEWS, South Carolina -- Oscar winner Viola Davis bought herself a special present for her birthday and sent fans a strong message.Davis, who turned 55 on Tuesday, bought her childhood home in Saint Matthews, South Carolina. The house is located on a former slave plantation.In an Instagram post, Davis declared, "I own it... all of it."Davis and her family moved out of the house shortly after her birth.In a 2016 interview, Davis shared there was no running water and no bathrooms, only an outhouse.She ended the post with a Cherokee birth blessing: "May you live long enough to know why you were born."Davis recently made history when she was featured on the July/August 2020 issue of Vanity Fair It was the first issue shot by a Black photographer.