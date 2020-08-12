viola davis

Viola Davis buys her childhood home on former slave plantation for her birthday

SAINT MATTHEWS, South Carolina -- Oscar winner Viola Davis bought herself a special present for her birthday and sent fans a strong message.

Davis, who turned 55 on Tuesday, bought her childhood home in Saint Matthews, South Carolina. The house is located on a former slave plantation.

In an Instagram post, Davis declared, "I own it... all of it."

Davis and her family moved out of the house shortly after her birth.

In a 2016 interview, Davis shared there was no running water and no bathrooms, only an outhouse.

She ended the post with a Cherokee birth blessing: "May you live long enough to know why you were born."

Davis recently made history when she was featured on the July/August 2020 issue of Vanity Fair.

It was the first issue shot by a Black photographer.
EMBED More News Videos

In her latest cover issue, Viola Davis discusses challenges of being a Black actress and participating in recent social justice protests.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityactorviola davisu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIOLA DAVIS
Viola Davis reveals regrets over starring in 'The Help'
Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Yvette Nicole Brown form corner protest
'How to Get Away with Murder' finale: Cast, fans say goodbye
'How to Get Away with Murder' killer final season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman fatally struck by suspected DUI driver in Anaheim
SoCal Democrats react to Biden's VP pick of Harris
Sumner Redstone, billionaire media tycoon, dies at 97
George Floyd case: New bodycam video released
Chase of stolen car ends with crash in Simi Valley
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman
Show More
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
USPS grapples with complaints of slower mail delivery
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
Man suspected in Irwindale gas station attack arrested
Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut
More TOP STORIES News