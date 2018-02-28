A convenience store worker was severely injured after an attack that was caught on camera in San Bernardino Tuesday.The incident happened inside a convenience mart at the 76 gas station at Highland Avenue and the 210 freeway at about 5:30 a.m. A customer demanded free gasoline for his car, knocked over a display of champagne and wine, and then went behind the store counter.That's where a violent confrontation happened. The clerk tried to defend himself with a baseball bat, but the attacker was relentless as he tried to wrestle the bat away from the clerk.In the video, the suspect repeatedly punches the clerk in the face after knocking him to the ground.At one point, the attacker grabbed a champagne bottle and slammed it over the clerk's head. The clerk tried to fight back, but the attacker was able to wrestle away the baseball bat from the clerk, and he then struck the clerk on the head.The clerk tried to flee, but the attack did not end there, as the assault continued outside.After the attack, the suspect walked to a waiting white sedan, with several other people believed to be inside.The clerk was treated for severe head injuries at a local hospital. He is expected to survive.Anyone with information on the man seen in the video is urged to call San Bernardino police.