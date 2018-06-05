Violent attacker steals young Bronx girl's iPhone, kicks her in face

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details on the attack from Allerton.

By
ALLERTON, Bronx --
A violent attacker targeted a 10-year-old girl in the Bronx.

The man had already stolen the girl's iPhone, and then kicked her while she was down.


The suspect first made sure no one was looking, and as the girl was about to walk into her lobby on Holland Avenue in Allerton, he grabbed her from behind, snatched her iPhone 7 Plus, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the face.

The child's mother, who did not want to be named, says the girl was swollen for three days, and her nose and lip are still bruised.

"If the guy wanted her phone or whatever she had in her hand, he was fine to take it. It was fine. I mean, whatever material comes and goes. But what he did after, he kicked her and dropped her to the floor. She's a 10-year-old. You're not supposed to do that to a girl," she said.

The incident happened May 25. The child had never seen her attacker before that day.

"She's a little scared. She's a little scared to go by herself to the deli, to go to school by herself, but she's doing fine. She doesn't think about that too much, because I try to talk to her, just let it go," the girl's mother said.

Carlos Garcia, 11, said he heard the girl from his fourth floor apartment. He says he knew something was not right.

"I didn't hear her scream 'help,' but I was just like hearing her cry. I didn't know what happened," Garcia said.

As for what the girl's mom would say to her daughter's attacker?

"I just tell him to think about what he did. Think about it. And I just hope one day he regrets what he did to her," she said.

Her mother is pleading with anyone who knows the man to give police a call.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackiphonerobberyassaultchild injuredNew York CityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News