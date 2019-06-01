u.s. & world

Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia -- The city of Virginia Beach identified the 12 victims killed after a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building Friday.

Dave Hanson, the city manager of Virginia Beach, listed the names, saying 11 of the 12 victims were employees of the city, most of whom he's worked with "for many years."

One victim, Richard Nettleton, served with him in an engineer brigade of the United States Army.

"We want you to know who they were so in the days and weeks to come, you will learn what they meant to all of us, to their families, to their friends, and to their co-workers," he said.

They projected photos on a screen and gave each victim's name along with photos, names, employee title, and years of service.

The victims are:

-- Laquita Brown, of Chesapeake, who worked in public works for over 4 years as Right-of-Way agent
-- Tara Welch, of Virginia Beach, who worked in public works for six years as an engineer

-- Mary Louise Gayle, of Virginia Beach, who worked in public works for 24 years as Right-of-Way agent
-- Alexander Gusev, of Virginia Beach, who worked in public works for 24 years as Right-of-Way agent
-- Katherine Nixon, of Virginia Beach, who worked in public utilities for 10 years as an engineer
-- Christopher Kelly Rapp, of Powhatan, who worked in public works for 11 months as an engineer
-- Richard Nettleton, of Norfolk, worked in public utilities for 28 years as an engineer

-- Ryan Keith Cox, of Virginia Beach, worked in public utilities over 12 years as an account clerk
-- Joshua Hardy, of Virginia Beach, worked in public utilities over 4 years as an engineering technician
-- Michelle 'Missy' Langer, of Virginia Beach, worked in public utilities for 12 years as an administrative assistant
-- Robert 'Bobby' Williams, of Chesapeake, worked in public utilities for 41 years as a special projects coordinator
-- Herbert 'Bert' Snelling, of Virginia Beach, worked as a contractor

