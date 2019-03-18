'Virtual kidnapping' scam targets OC parents for ransom

Police said parents are receiving threatening calls claiming their children have been abducted and demanding thousands of dollars in exchange for their safe return.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County parents are on alert amid a "virtual kidnapping" scam.

Police said parents are receiving threatening calls claiming their children have been abducted and demanding thousands of dollars in exchange for their safe return.

The Laguna Beach Police Department said in about the last 24 hours, at least two Orange County families have reported being victims of the scam.

In one instance, a family paid thousands of dollars.

The people behind the scam tell parents their children have been kidnapped and would be harmed if money isn't wired to a Mexican bank account, even though no one has been kidnapped, police said.

Police believe the suspects learned about their victims through social media. Parents are kept on the phone as long as possible in an attempt to deny them contacting their children, police said.

Authorities reached out to the Laguna Beach Unified School District and private schools in the area to inform parents.
