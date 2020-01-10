volcano

Popocatepetl Volcano erupts, sending ash plume into Mexico sky

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's National Civil Protection Coordination issued a yellow alert for the area around San Nicolás de los Ranchos after there were reports of exhalations, tremors, and explosions at the Popocatepetl Volcano Thursday morning.

A video posted to Twitter by Webcams de México shows an explosion of ash, luminous debris, and smoke, just after 6.30 a.m.

The blast early sent a column of ash two miles into the sky near the nation's capital and authorities urged people to stay away from the base of the volcano.

Mexico's civil defense office said ash fell on four towns near the crater following the outburst.

The 17,797-foot volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
volcanomexicou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News