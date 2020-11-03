Kids get to vote at this Long Beach home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- On the eve of Election Day, the Hernandez family in Long Beach had an idea.
"Luna said, 'Let's have an election at our house,' and I said, 'OK!'" said Luna's mom, Marina Hernandez.
That's when Marina texted a few friends, posted about the event on social media and set up the mock polling place for kids on her front lawn.
"What I like about our neighborhood and our community is that there are a lot of Trump supporters and Biden supporters but everybody always shows peace and love and respect to each other all the time," Marina said. "I just feel that's a good message that's in the neighborhood already and if we bring it to the kids then it's advantageous all around."
