vote 2020

Kids get to vote at this Long Beach home

One Long Beach family organized a polling place for kids, where young voters cast their ballot and learn about the voting process ahead of the 2020 election.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- On the eve of Election Day, the Hernandez family in Long Beach had an idea.

"Luna said, 'Let's have an election at our house,' and I said, 'OK!'" said Luna's mom, Marina Hernandez.

That's when Marina texted a few friends, posted about the event on social media and set up the mock polling place for kids on her front lawn.

"What I like about our neighborhood and our community is that there are a lot of Trump supporters and Biden supporters but everybody always shows peace and love and respect to each other all the time," Marina said. "I just feel that's a good message that's in the neighborhood already and if we bring it to the kids then it's advantageous all around."

Follow Rachel on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacaliforniacommunity journalistchildrenlong beachvotingvote 2020familyelection2020 presidential electionin the community
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
What is voter suppression?
Where Trump stands on key 2020 issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: What to expect at polls across SoCal
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Judge limits California governor's powers during pandemic
Woman investigated for alleged voter intimidation at South LA senior home
LA Metro free to ride on Election Day
California 2020 live presidential election results
4 dead in Vienna nightlife attack; suspect sought to join IS
Show More
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
Average LA County gas price rises slightly after dropping for days
LAUSD receives $100,000 donation for relief program
Prop. 22 is most expensive in California history
CA secretary of state: Close races could take days, weeks to count
More TOP STORIES News