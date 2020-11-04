WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Several drag queens waited at the official ballot drop box outside of West Hollywood City Hall to cheer on people who dropped off their ballots. The event was hosted by the organizations March On and Future Coalition in partnership with well-known members of the drag community.
"Specifically, we wanted to make this a safe space for LGBTQIA people to come and cast their ballots," said Silver Lake Neighborhood Councilmember Maebe A. Girl.
"I am here in full drag showing everybody how cool it is to be a voter in 2020," said TV personality Laganja Estranja.
"It can seem like your vote doesn't matter, but your vote matters so much," said Girl.
Click here to find a vote center near you.
Drag queens cheer on voters in West Hollywood
"A vote, to me, is a voice and your voice matters," said Drag Queen Kornbread Jete.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News