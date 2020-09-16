In honor of Mexican Independence Day, Voz de Mando performs anthem "Canción Mixteca"

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Written over a century ago, the folk song "Canción Mixteca" by Mexican composer José López Alavez has become an anthem for Mexican citizens living abroad who miss their homeland. Alavez wrote the lyrics in 1915 after leaving the state of Oaxaca and moving to Mexico City. This melancholy tune expresses Alavez's homesickness, and his longing for his home region.Voz de Mando, the chart topping Norteño group, recently perform their interpretation of the song in honor of Mexican Independence Day.Lyrics/Letra:¡Qué lejos estoy del suelo donde he nacido!Inmensa nostalgia invade mi pensamiento,y, al verme, tan solo y triste cual hoja al viento,¡quisiera llorar quisiera morir de sentimiento!¡Oh tierra del sol! suspiro por verte.Ahora que lejos yo vivo sin luz sin amor.Y, al verme tan solo y triste cual hoja al viento,quisiera llorar, quisiera morir de sentimiento.I find myself so far from the land where I was born!Immense nostalgia invades my thoughts,and, to see myself, as lone and dismal as leaf on the wind,I would that I'd weep I would that I'd die out of sorrow!O land of sunshine! I sigh forto see you.Now that, far from you, I live without light without love.And, to see myself, as lone and dismal as leaf on the wind,I would that I'd weep I would that I'd die out of sorrow!