Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home

NEW YORK -- An employee of a popular dog walking app is under arrest and accused of stealing from a client.
Shayna Bryan, a client of Wag in Queens, New York, took to Twitter to post surveillance video she says shows one of the company's employees robbing her home on Nov. 15, 2019.
The footage tweeted by Bryan from her surveillance camera captures the dog walker she hired, allegedly stealing $800 worth of items -- including a coat and designer purse.
Bryan watched it all happen on her phone while she was out to dinner. She sounded an alarm, and even told the woman through a speaker system to put the stuff back. Bryan says the woman didn't.
Bryan said on Twitter that she was hesitant to involve the media, but felt she was left no choice after her emails to Wag initially went unanswered.
Police say the dog walker, 22-year-old Lisa Barrera, was arrested Tuesday on larceny charges.
Wag said it refunded Bryan for the walk and deactivated the dog walker's account.
