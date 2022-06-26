Community & Events

'Walk and Play LA' event raises money for critical patient care at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

EMBED <>More Videos

'Walk and Play LA' event aims to support health of kids in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles hosted its 6th annual "Walk and Play L.A." event at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

ABC7's Coleen Sullivan served as emcee.

The fundraiser included a 3K walk, a family festival with live entertainment and sports activities for all ages.

"Walk and Play L.A." hopes to support the health of kids in Los Angeles.

"You have a lot of families out here. You know, it's amazing that people come together to help Children's Hospital," said Jim Eberle of Company 3 & Method Studios. "It's such a wonderful facility that kids can go to in need, they don't have money, they can still get care."

All funds raised will go towards ensuring patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles receive the lifesaving and critical care they need.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthchildren's healthlos angeleseventshealth carecommunity
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
More protests held in downtown LA amid fury over Roe v. Wade reversal
New gun store in Burbank causing uproar with some residents
OC coyote that attacked 2-year-old caught and euthanized
IE brush fire threatening several homes; over 100 acres scorched
LAPD officer who died was beaten in training, mother claims
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Newsom, California lawmakers reach tentative deal on gas tax rebate
Show More
Man arrested in connection with vicious attack in Koreatown
Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
Gas prices fall for 11th consecutive day in LA County, OC
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News