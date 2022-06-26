'Walk and Play LA' event raises money for critical patient care at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles hosted its 6th annual "Walk and Play L.A." event at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.ABC7's Coleen Sullivan served as emcee.The fundraiser included a 3K walk, a family festival with live entertainment and sports activities for all ages."Walk and Play L.A." hopes to support the health of kids in Los Angeles."You have a lot of families out here. You know, it's amazing that people come together to help Children's Hospital," said Jim Eberle of Company 3 & Method Studios. "It's such a wonderful facility that kids can go to in need, they don't have money, they can still get care."All funds raised will go towards ensuring patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles receive the lifesaving and critical care they need.