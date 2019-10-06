Drunk Florida man chokes Walmart cashier in chilling attack caught on video

By ABC7.com staff
STUART, Fla. (KABC) -- A cashier is recovering after a chilling attack at a Walmart in Stuart, Fla.

Surveillance video shows the attacker, identified as Peter McGuaghran, walk around the bagging area and push the cashier against the counter. McGuaghran is then seen on the surveillance video choking the victim without provocation.

Her screams alerted security, who were able to detain McGuaghran until police arrived. When police arrived on scene McGuaghran attempted to kick and head butt officers.

The motive of the attack is unknown, but McGuaghran was extremely intoxicated according to police.

He is charged with battery, resisting arrest without violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was being held on $11,500 bail at the Martin County Jail.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaattackwalmartsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
CicLAvia celebrating UCLA's 100th anniversary
Great Pacific Airshow continues in Huntington Beach
Mayor Pete: Country needs more unions, higher wages
6th annual Latin Jazz and Music Festival kicks off
Vogue Mexico honors indigenous women of Latin America
Corona pressing Riverside County to work on 91 Fwy projects
Show More
Residents of Cerritos complex without gas for over a month
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
"Joker" screenings have security on high alert across LA theaters
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs: Video
More TOP STORIES News