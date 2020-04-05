Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Target, Walmart making changes to promote physical distancing

Two of the nation's largest retailers are making changes to promote physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart is now limiting the number people in its stores to no more than five customers for every 1,000-square feet, roughly 20 percent of capacity.

The chain is also creating one-way aisles and designated entrance and exit doors.

Target says it is monitoring the number of guests and limiting the number of shoppers depending on the size of the store.

There will be a designated waiting area outside with distancing markers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicretailwalmartcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19target
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News