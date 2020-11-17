Shopping

Walmart resuming standard policy for in-store returns

By Samantha Chatman

In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo a shopper loads her car after shopping at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO -- Walmart customers who've been unable to return items during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting good news as the company has officially gone back to its standard return policy.

Back in April, the company stopped accepting store returns and exchanges on items like food, paper goods, cleaning supplies, clothing and beauty products.

Many customers were not happy about the change.

Walmart said, "the temporary return policy helped the company meet state and local capacity restrictions and allowed them to implement social distancing protocols at our customer service desk."

That return mandate has now been lifted.

For more information on Walmart's return policy, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/policies#return-policy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingrefundu.s. & worldwalmartconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti: COVID-19 situation in LA is 'dangerous'
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
24-year-old woman, unborn baby killed in Wilmington shooting
Homeless families who sheltered in vacant LA homes can now legally occupy them
Chase suspect found hiding in East LA home after ditching car
Suspect allegedly shoots at CHP during chase on 101 Fwy
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
Show More
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Morongo Valley
LA County officials consider curfew as COVID surge continues
Can this common drug reduce risk of COVID death?
Cinnabon selling its iconic cream cheese frosting by the pint
Disney Parks provides update on Avengers Campus
More TOP STORIES News