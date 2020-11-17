CHICAGO -- Walmart customers who've been unable to return items during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting good news as the company has officially gone back to its standard return policy.
Back in April, the company stopped accepting store returns and exchanges on items like food, paper goods, cleaning supplies, clothing and beauty products.
Many customers were not happy about the change.
Walmart said, "the temporary return policy helped the company meet state and local capacity restrictions and allowed them to implement social distancing protocols at our customer service desk."
That return mandate has now been lifted.
For more information on Walmart's return policy, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/policies#return-policy.
Walmart resuming standard policy for in-store returns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More