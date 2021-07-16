Business

Disney opening campus in Florida, moving about 2,000 SoCal employees

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney moving 2,000 SoCal employees to new Florida campus

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Walt Disney Co. said Thursday it planned to build a new regional campus in central Florida to house at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

In a letter to employees, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said the move would allow creative and business teams to be better integrated.

The company already has a theme park resort, Walt Disney World, that is the size of the city of San Francisco, located outside Orlando, Florida.

The new Disney campus will be located about 20 miles to the east of Disney World, in a neighborhood by Orlando International Airport.

"Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax," D'Amaro said in the employee letter.

While the California-based company is still figuring out which employees will be asked to relocate, they likely will be those in the parks division who aren't working full-time at Disneyland in California or in the international parks business. Workers asked to relocate will have 18 months to make the move, D'Amaro said.

"As someone who has moved with my family from California to Florida and back again, I understand that relocation is a big change, not only for the employee, but also for their families," D'Amaro said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssouthern californiafloridadisneydisney worldjobs
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County orders masks indoors again amid COVID spike
Terrifying video shows tourists attacked in Bay Area carjacking
Homeownership rates are unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
Popular burger pop-up started in Redondo Beach driveway
Man charged with bringing guns to LA federal building
Deputies, inmates injured in riot at Castaic jail
California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan
Show More
Father arrested in death of toddler in South LA
UC to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall term
Chase ends in Palmdale after spanning 4 counties
Police shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame leaves man hospitalized
TX woman's paralysis linked to rare J&J vaccine reaction, she says
More TOP STORIES News