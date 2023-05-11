Lakers one win away from landing spot in Western Conference Finals

One LeBron James fan had an image of the Laker star shaved into the back of his head.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Lakers can get to the Western Conference finals by ending the championship reign of the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night in Game 5 in San Francisco, where they were routed in Game 2 before clamping down the last two games.

VIDEO: Heard of a "LeHaircut?" Hit play in the video above to see how one man is showing off his Laker love with a one-of-a-kind haircut.

"I think we'll be ready," James said. "One thing about when you play Golden State, you don't have an opportunity to relax. You just don't. So I'm not worried about us going in there comfortable. You just can't do it versus Golden State, it's not even - it's not possible."

Not that Stephen Curry and the Warriors ever consider themselves out after all the successes and experience to lean on from the past decade. He and Draymond Green have shared with teammates the challenges of being down 3-1 as Golden State held a film session Tuesday and some players like struggling guard Jordan Poole worked on the court.

"The main thing is to focus on the process and just fill up the cup today, recharge, get ready to go tomorrow," coach Steve Kerr said. "Because we've been in these series for a long time, for a decade now, we understand the swings, the back and forth, so we've just got to get ready for tomorrow."

Los Angeles limited Golden State to 17 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 104-101 victory on Monday. The Lakers are 17-5 since March 19 and now need only to avoid their first three-game losing streak in three months to book their spot opposite Denver or Phoenix in the West finals.

Do so and they would match the 1987 Seattle SuperSonics for the lowest-seeded team to reach the West finals. A No. 7 seed never has played in the NBA Finals in the current postseason format that began in 1984.