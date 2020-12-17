Watch ABC7 Eyewitness News

Here are the top news headlines from ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Want to stream this newscast on your TV?


Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app!
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Congress begins electoral college vote certification process
Several taken into custody after Trump protesters clash in DTLA
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
LA County facing COVID surge worse than during the summer
LA County shelter space down, homeless COVID cases on the rise
Rioter enters Nancy Pelosi's office during chaos at US Capitol building
Show More
Trebek's colleagues reflect during final week of 'Jeopardy!' shows
Riverside County rolls out more COVID vaccines
Funeral homes, mortuaries overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News