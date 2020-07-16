WATCH LIVE: Burglary suspect leading police on pursuit in Studio City area

Police were chasing a burglary suspect through the San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning.
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were chasing a burglary suspect through the San Fernando Valley on Thursday morning.

The pursuit began in the North Hollywood area near Vineland Avenue and Oxnard Street.

The suspect, driving a white pickup truck, lead authorities into the Studio City area by 7:45 a.m.

Just before 8 a.m., the suspect stopped near Vineland Avenue and Weddington Street in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles police officers surrounded the vehicle and blocked off a nearby intersection during the standoff.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
