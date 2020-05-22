WATCH: Suspected stolen vehicle suspect leads police on high-speed chase through South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are pursuing a suspect who is driving erratically through the South Los Angeles area, where the driver was seen reaching speeds over 70 mph on residential streets.It was not immediately clear when or where the pursuit began, however, Scott Reiff said AID7 HD began tracking the chase in the Monterey Park area, where the driver of the pickup truck jumped from the 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway, reaching speeds up to 100 mph.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 10:30 a.m. as the driver sped along residential streets, blowing through stop signs and quickly turning corners.The driver circled around the area of S. Central Avenue, with at least one Los Angeles police cruiser following closely behind. Authorities switched from tracking mode to an active pursuit.At one point, a sedan driving on a street quickly got out of the way of the pickup truck as the driver came close to the vehicle's back bumper.