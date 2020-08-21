WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds California fire press conference in Napa County

Gov. Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin all plan to brief the media from Calistoga in Napa County, where the LNU Lightning Complex is burning.
We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.
Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the 367 fires burning in California, which opens the door for federal aid.
The three major complexes - LNU, SCU and CZU - burning in all but one Bay Area county have torched a collective 500,000 acres so far.
