WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds California fire press conference in Napa County

Gov. Newsom and other emergency management officials will give an update on fire conditions and the CA state of emergency
By
CALISTOGA, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and other emergency management officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to give an update on the California wildfires.

Gov. Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin all plan to brief the media from Calistoga in Napa County, where the LNU Lightning Complex is burning.

Thursday many families went back to their properties in Solano County for the first time after wildfire evacuations. Most saw their home still standing but others like the Adams' weren't so fortunate.



We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.

Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the 367 fires burning in California, which opens the door for federal aid.

The three major complexes - LNU, SCU and CZU - burning in all but one Bay Area county have torched a collective 500,000 acres so far.


For the latest on the fire sizes, containment progress and evacuation areas, visit this page.

