LA DA Jackie Lacey's husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home: WATCH

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pulled a gun on Black Lives Matter activists in a video captured outside of their Granada Hills home Monday morning, just one day before Tuesday's primary.
David Lacey, the husband of L.A.'s chief prosecutor Jackie Lacey, wielded the weapon while threatening to shoot the protesters if they did not leave the property.
The disturbing video was tweeted just before 6 a.m. by Melina Abdullah, a Black Lives Matter organizer. The footage was also tweeted by Jasmyne Cannick, a candidate for Los Angeles County Central Committee, which is composed of volunteers for the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.
Cannick said in a tweet that the group was protesting Lacey in front of her house after she allegedly failed to meet with Black Lives Matter. During the protest, her husband opened the door and threatened to shoot Abdullah, who is heard speaking off-camera.
"I will shoot you. Get off of my porch!" he said.
"Can you tell Jackie Lacey that we're here?" Abdullah said.
"I don't care who you are, get off of my porch right now. We're calling the police right now," he said while lowering and then raising the gun before closing the door.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers were called to the home in response to the incident. Authorities say no arrests were made, but an investigation is ongoing.
A tearful Lacey said during a press conference Monday morning that the gathering of protesters at her home awakened her and her husband, and David Lacey reacted out of fear but was "profoundly sorry'' for brandishing a gun.
She added that as DA, she has received threats, been followed and confronted at various public appearances. Lacey also said protesters have repeatedly shown up at her home, which she calls her sanctuary.
"I just want to live in peace and do my job," Lacey said.
Black Lives Matter members and other black community leaders are expected to hold a news conference regarding the incident at noon Monday.
Lacey is up for a third term as L.A.'s chief prosecutor in a tough battle with former San Francisco DA George Gascón and former LA County public defender Rachel Rossi. The race is nonpartisan and will be decided if one of the candidates receives more than half the primary votes on Tuesday. If no one achieves a majority, the top two will face off in November.
Gascon's campaign did not immediately comment Monday.
Rossi, whose spokeswoman is Jasmyne Cannick, criticized Lacey's reluctance to meet with the protesters.
"As District Attorney, I will never run from the community," Rossi said in a statement Monday. "And I never thought I'd have to say it, but I will also never threaten to shoot - or have others threaten to shoot - community members protesting my actions."
Lacey has faced heat for the racial disparity in county jails, high incarceration rates and her position on the death penalty despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's moratorium on the punishment.
A June 2019 report by the ACLU denounced the high rate of death sentences in L.A. County and highlighted that the 22 defendants sentenced under Lacey are people of color, although white defendants were eligible for the punishment. A majority of voters countywide have opposed the death penalty but statewide they've supported it.
One of her fiercest opponents is Black Lives Matter L.A.
Members disrupted a debate in late January, chanting "Jackie Lacey must go" during Lacey's response to the incarceration rate of people of color.. The group - including relatives of those killed by police - has protested outside Lacey's office weekly for more than two years.
Her endorsements include L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
LA DA Jackie Lacey's husband aims gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside Granada Hills home: WATCH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News