WATCH LIVE: Suspect down, shooter at large after multiple hurt in shooting at Garlic Festival in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. -- A shooter is down and another suspect is in custody after multiple people were hurt during an active shooter situation at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, source say.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Police say multiple ambulance units are responding to the scene.

At least 12 people were reportedly injured.



In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."

Additionally, the ATF reports in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."

EMBED More News Videos

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.


No additional information was immediately available.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,

The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Stay with ABC for the latest on this developing story.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One home damaged amid 109-acre brush fire in Chino Hills
Search continues for suspect who shot, killed off-duty LAPD officer in Lincoln Heights
60 Fwy reopens as crews finish first weekend of major construction project early
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Friends remember San Fernando Valley shooting spree victim
4 San Fernando police officers injured in violent melee outside home
DWP customers due millions more in refunds, attorneys say
Show More
Slain Granada Hills woman's family pleads for gunman to surrender
SoCal water polo players injured in S. Korea balcony collapse
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
VIDEO: American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
More TOP STORIES News