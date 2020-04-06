Coronavirus

Live updates: Officials brief Biden and Harris on pandemic; OC health officials provide update; Rose Bowl Institute round table

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Public health experts brief Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on COVID pandemic
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
7 p.m.: Rose Bowl Institute dialogue on race and sports
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
Officials catching up on backlog with state's system
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
OC permanent makeup artist says she will reopen despite CA orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Heat wave to scorch SoCal through next week
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
Show More
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
OC permanent makeup artist says she will reopen despite CA orders
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Rent relief program to help low-income families in LA County
VIDEO: LAPD body camera footage sheds more light on confrontation during May protest
More TOP STORIES News