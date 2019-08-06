Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

WATCH LIVE: FBI opening domestic terrorism investigation into Gilroy shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A law enforcement official says that the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the attack at the Gilroy Garlic festival that killed three people.

New details are expected to be released about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting. Gilroy police and FBI agents are scheduled to provide an update on last Sunday's shooting at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Dramatic 911 calls show panic in moments after Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Officials say they are still collecting evidence from the scene. Police have had difficulty finding all the bullets while combing through acres of land.

MORE: Everything we know about 3 victims killed in Gilroy shooting

Three people died and at least 16 others were injured.

See more stories on the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Blood bank calls on SoCal community for donations after mass shootings
Rep. Schiff: white supremacists bigger threat in U.S. than ISIS
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Republican party sue over Calif. tax return law
Carjacking victim's 'find my phone' app leads police to Long Beach home
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead
Officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Grandma stopped TX teen from carrying out likely mass shooting
Show More
UCLA, former gynecologist facing lawsuit in sexual assault cases
Gun control advocates protest in front of Thousand Oaks gun store
I-5 tops list of deadliest highways in the country
Woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to CA to run business
Missing 4-year-old girl found in pimp's home in Texas
More TOP STORIES News