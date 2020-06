WATCH LIVE: Man accused of being Golden State Killer pleads guilty

EMBED >More News Videos The top law enforcement officials in Orange County joined the families of crime victims - including family of victims of the Golden State Killer - on a victims' rights march through parts of Santa Ana.

Attorney Annee Della Donna believes that William Evins was wrongfully convicted of a 1979 murder and the victim was instead slain by "Golden State Killer" Joseph DeAngelo.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders.Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had remained almost silent in court since his 2018 arrest until he uttered in a hushed, raspy voice the word "guilty" to killing a community college professor in 1975, the first homicide in his decades of burglaries, rapes and other crimes that were later dubbed the work of the Golden State Killer DeAngelo acknowledged at the beginning of the hearing that he would plead guilty to 13 murders and acknowledge dozens of rapes that are too old to prosecute in exchange consecutive life sentences and no chance of parole.The frail-looking 74-year-old sat in a wheelchair and spoke behind a plastic shield to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.