WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to discuss California wildfire preparedness plans

The Governor's Office said Newsom would also showcase new firefighting equipment for the state and discuss the $2 billion investment he proposed as part of his economic recovery plan.
We will be streaming the governor's address at 11:30 am. Check back here for updates.
This month, Newsom presented his $100 billion recovery plan, which he's calling the California Comeback Plan, to the State Legislature during his May budget revision.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils his full budget proposal including COVID recovery plan
The governor wants to spend $2 billion to purchase new firefighting helicopters based on the military's Black Hawk and improve forest health as part of the state's wildfire and emergency response.
Much of California is facing severe drought conditions, with 41 of the state's counties now under a drought emergency due to a lack of snowmelt.
Last year the state faced an unprecedented wildfire season that scored millions of acres, devastating communities across California. With temperatures warming, firefighters have said they're prepared for what could be another intense wildfire season this summer.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency for 39 California counties
RELATED: California Dreaming: Farmers, scientists sustainably getting by with less water