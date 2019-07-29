WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting; 1 suspect in custody

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Police say multiple ambulance units are responding to the scene.
Gilroy City Councilmember Dion Bracco confirmed three people were killed and 12 people were hurt, and said it was unknown if there are any suspects outstanding.
Sources tell me at least a dozen people have been injured, and “probably not more than 40”. The source adds, “There are dead. Count not coming in just yet as they are still on an active shooter op.” Guy in cammo jumping fences, according to source. #ABC7now— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) July 29, 2019
In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."
Gilroy PD released a witness and family reunification line and asked the public to call 408-846-0583 if they saw anything.
Witness line and family reunification line: 408-846-0583.— Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019
If you saw something today please call that number immediately.
Please keep the main GPD line for emergencies only.
Media please do not call that line. A media line will be posted soon.
Additionally, the ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.
President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to be "be careful and safe!"
Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."
Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,
The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.
