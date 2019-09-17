WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly appears in court Tuesday for hearing on Illinois charges

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly has been ordered to appear in court in Chicago Tuesday for a hearing in relation to the state charges in Illinois against Kelly.

The state wants to raise R. Kelly's bond. Kelly was charged by Cook County prosecutors back in February on various counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting several underage girls. They allegedly occurred between 1998 and 2010.

His bond was set at $1 million, but prosecutors want that increased, the move appearing to be symbolic since the Grammy Award winner had been ordered detained by judges in federal courts in Chicago and Brooklyn.

R. Kelly has a slew of legal problems with two state cases pending against him and he is being held without bond on federal charges in Illinois and New York.

Some of the accusations include sex trafficking, child pornography and obstruction of justice. A hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday in the federal case against Kelly has been rescheduled for October.

Earlier this month, a judge in the federal case against Kelly in Illinois ruled that the singer will go to trial in April.

