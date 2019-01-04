Slain Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh honored with procession

Newman Corporal Ronil Singh is pictured. (KGO-TV)

NEWMAN, Calif. --
A procession took place Friday to honor the fallen Newman police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop hours after Christmas Day.

Cpl. Ronil Singh's body traveled from Modesto to Newman around 8:30 a.m. An Honor Guard Viewing is scheduled to be held at the West Side Theater between 9 a.m. and noon.

The suspect, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, who was previously identified by an alias, was charged with murder Wednesday.

Four others are accused of aiding Virgen Mendoza while he was on the run will be back in court today. Their bail is set at $100,000 each.

Reggie Singh, brother of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh, tearfully thanked deputies after an arrest was made in the case.

