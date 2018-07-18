Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon for $150 circulating online

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't fall for this Dollar General scam! (WTVD)

By
It's making the rounds on Facebook, but don't be tempted by what appears to be a $150 Dollar General coupon.

The company confirms the coupon is not valid and cannot be redeemed in stores or online.

To get the coupon, you have to click on a link and then you are asked a series of questions.

"We encourage our customers not to click on any links associated with the coupon and to report the coupon to Facebook as misleading and fraudulent," a representative with the company said.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News