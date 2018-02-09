Watch out for this Valentine's Day fake-delivery scam

By ABC7.com staff
With Valentine's Day almost here, some people are looking not to steal hearts, but credit card numbers.

Local officials are warning about a scam that aims to get someone's credit card information by convincing them they've been sent a surprise holiday gift.

The "bogus delivery scam" starts with a phone call from a fake shipping company to schedule a delivery.

The scammer then shows up at the victim's home with a package - maybe a bouquet of flowers or bottle of wine - and says there is a small fee due for the delivery.

The victim hands over a credit card to pay the fee and the thief swipes the card through a reader.

The bad guys now have the victim's credit card info and go on a nice little online shopping spree - buying as much stuff as they can get before the victim catches on.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office offers a few tips to avoid falling for scams like this:

For starters, don't accept a package if you don't know the sender.

Don't give out your credit or debit card information if it is not a purchase that you initiated.

Be suspicious of deliveries from unrecognized services.

The DA's office has produced a video available here that provides more information on the scam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamscamssafe from scamsfraudcredit cardsvalentine's dayLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News