LIMA, Peru (KABC) -- Undercover police officers disguised as Santa Claus and an elf took down a notorious gang leader in Peru during a drug raid caught on camera.Officials in Lima said the costumes helped to add an element of surprise as the officers smashed down the door to a house on the outskirts of town.The officers tackled a man they found inside the home and handcuffed him. In addition to arresting the gang leader, officials said they also arrested four other gang members.Police also seized marijuana, cocaine and a handgun during the raid.