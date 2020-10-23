WATCH LIVE: Police provide update after man shot by San Bernardino police in caught-on-camera struggle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7140877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation was underway in South L.A. after police say two groups shot at each other, prompting at least one officer to open fire.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting outside a liquor store in San Bernardino was captured on camera, with the officer firing several rounds at a man at point-blank range.The shooting occurred outside the King Tut Liquor store near the intersection of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.Video shows the police officer taking the man to the ground and briefly get on top of the man's back.As the struggle continues, the man appears to resist reach for an item in his waistband or pocket before getting up.The officer then takes a few steps back and opens fire. Multiple gunshots are heard in the video.The video does not show the beginning of the incident.Details regarding what led up to the shooting and if the man was armed is unknown.The condition of the man is also unknown. It is unclear if the officer was injured in the incident.Police cordoned off the area where the shooting took place and a small crowd gathered nearby, with some confronting officers."Dude was coming out and he started fighting that dude, and the dude tried to get up and all we heard was 'bam bam bam bam,'" a witness said. "He shot the man. The police shot that man."One woman was heard yelling near the scene, with several people running over the console her.Emotions boiled over as multiple people were seen shouting at officers."That young man was shot for nothing. The paramedics are still not here -- it's been past 15, 20 minutes." said Gregory James Robinson. "Something needs to be done about San Bernardino PD doing this to people."