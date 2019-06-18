Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on L train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- A brazen robbery where a suspect actually cut a hole in a man's pants was caught on camera on the subway.

It happened last Sunday at 2:12 a.m. on a northbound L train near Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

The 28-year-old victim was asleep when the man cut a hole in his pocket and stole the victim's cell phone and credit cards.

The suspect later spent $68 using those credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News