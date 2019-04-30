Teacher seen kicking 5-year-old girl on video in Shawnee, Kansas school

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Surveillance video captured every parent's nightmare: a teacher kicking a 5-year-old student inside an elementary school.Students can be seen lining up to leave as a 5-year-old hides in a bookshelf. What happens next is disturbing: a teacher approaches the child, yanks her out, and then kicks her in the back.No one at the school in Shawnee, Kansas told mom what happened. But the little girl, who came home with a red mark on her arm, bravely did.Her mother then confronted that teacher, Crystal Smith, and recorded the conversation. Smith claimed the little girl injured herself."I'm not surprised 'cause she shoved herself into that book shelf and books that she went to kick. I mean she kicked me a couple times," Smith said on the recording. "She got really mad and really fast."After an investigation, the district fired Smith.ABC News was unable to reach the teacher for comment, but prosecutors are now reviewing the case to determine if she will face criminal charges.