WATCH TODAY: Details of investigation into Tiger Woods crash to be announced

Last week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced detectives determined what caused Woods to crash his SUV in Rancho Palos Verdes but would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.
"A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded,'' Villanueva said. "However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, and we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy. Then we'll be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.''
The sheriff's department has indicated that speed was likely a factor in the crash.
Woods suffered serious leg injuries after striking a raised median around 7 a.m. Feb. 23. The SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries. It is unclear if or when Woods might be able to return to the golf course.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the data recorder of the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, known as a black box. Villanueva would not say last week what data had been found in the black box.
"We have all the contents of the black box, we've got everything," Villanueva said. "It's completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can't release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision."
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. The first person to arrive at the scene told sheriff's officials Woods was unconscious inside the vehicle. The first sheriff's deputy to respond found the 45-year-old golfing legend awake and responsive, but seriously injured.
Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his right leg, as well as injuries to his foot and ankle. He was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for follow-up work. He announced March 16 that he had been released from the hospital and returned to his home in Florida.
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,'' the golf icon wrote in a message on his Twitter page. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.
"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.''
Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy said this week that he's visited Woods.
"It was good to see him. Good to see him in decent spirits and actually not as -- you hear of these things and you look at the car and you see the crash and you think he's gonna be in a hospital bed for six months, but he's actually doing better than that.
