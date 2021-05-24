California wildfires

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to discuss California wildfire preparedness plans

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide more details on the state's wildfire preparedness plans on Monday morning.

The Governor's Office said Newsom would also showcase new firefighting equipment for the state and discuss the $2 billion investment he proposed as part of his economic recovery plan.

We will be streaming the governor's address at 11:30 am. Check back here for updates.

This month, Newsom presented his $100 billion recovery plan, which he's calling the California Comeback Plan, to the State Legislature during his May budget revision.

The governor wants to spend $2 billion to purchase new firefighting helicopters based on the military's Black Hawk and improve forest health as part of the state's wildfire and emergency response.

Much of California is facing severe drought conditions, with 41 of the state's counties now under a drought emergency due to a lack of snowmelt.

Last year the state faced an unprecedented wildfire season that scored millions of acres, devastating communities across California. With temperatures warming, firefighters have said they're prepared for what could be another intense wildfire season this summer.

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Merced County Monday as he officially declared an additional 39 counties in a drought emergency.



California's Central Valley is no stranger to drought, and because of that, farmers and scientists are joining forces to figure out how to get by with less.

More TOP STORIES News