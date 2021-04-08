WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to address fire season preparations in Fresno County Thursday

California wildfires

Gov. Newsom to address fire season preparations in Fresno County Thursday

Gov. Newsom to address fire season preparations in Fresno County tomorrow

FRESNO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, his office has just announced.

Newsom will be touring work being undertaken to prepare for wildfires this year. He will also be speaking on the state's emergency early action to boost firefighting support.

Newsom will speak at 12:45 pm. Check back here for updates from his address.

A dry winter will likely mean another challenging year ahead for firefighters across the state.

RELATED: Newsom: California to add nearly 1,400 firefighters amid dry winter weather

The governor is also expected to address what the state is doing to boost firefighting support before the start of the season.

RELATED: California Dreaming: As wildfires worsen, these homeowners are determined to remain
Nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, are at risk of burning in a wildfire and the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record books.

