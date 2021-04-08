WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to address fire season preparations in Fresno County Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10259268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, are at risk of burning in a wildfire and the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record books.

FRESNO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, his office has just announced.Newsom will be touring work being undertaken to prepare for wildfires this year. He will also be speaking on the state's emergency early action to boost firefighting support.A dry winter will likely mean another challenging year ahead for firefighters across the state.The governor is also expected to address what the state is doing to boost firefighting support before the start of the season.