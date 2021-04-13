California wildfires

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign $536 million wildfire prevention plan

Gov. Newsom to sign $536 million wildfire prevention plan

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to sign a $536 million funding plan to prevent wildfires across the state.

RELATED: Newsom announces $536M wildfire prevention plan while visiting Fresno County

The governor will travel to Butte County on Tuesday morning to sign the bill into law.

We will be streaming the governor's address around 11:00 am. Check back here for updates.

State officials say the legislative action will accelerate fire prevention projects in California.

Newsom is also expected to look at the prep work being done to protect residents in Butte County.

RELATED: California Dreaming: As wildfires worsen, these homeowners are determined to remain
Nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, are at risk of burning in a wildfire and the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record books.



He visited the Shaver Lake area last week to announce the multi-million dollar response plan.

California saw one of the worst wildfire seasons in 2020. The state had another dry winter which will likely mean another challenging year ahead for firefighters across the state. CAL FIRE officials say they're already seeing more wildland fires this year.

