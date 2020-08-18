Golden State Killer

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Sentencing hearing to begin for Golden State Killer with victim impact statements

SAN FRANCISCO -- Today begins the first of three days of victim impact statements of confessed Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo.

Nearly three dozen victims and family members of those murdered will confront DeAngelo. On Friday, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of murder and admitted to dozens of rapes that were too old to prosecute.

A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to the first of 13 murders.



In all, the 74-year-old former police officer admitted to 161 crimes involving 48 people in a spree that terrorized California for more than a decade.

Here are the victims that DeAngelo is pleading guilty to murdering:


  • Claude Snelling - Tulare County
  • Katie Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Brian Maggiore - Sacramento County
  • Debra Alexandria Manning - Santa Barbara County
  • Robert Offerman - Santa Barbara County
  • Cheri Domingo - Santa Barbara County
  • Greg Sanchez - Santa Barbara County
  • Charlene Smith - Ventura County
  • Lyman Smith - Ventura County
  • Patrice Harrington - Orange County
  • Keith Harrington - Orange County
  • Manuela Witthuhn - Orange County
  • Janelle Cruz - Orange County

See the full complaint filed against DeAngelo here.

Prosecutors said that DNA from ancestry websites led to the arrest of the suspected "Golden State Killer," Joseph James DeAngelo.



