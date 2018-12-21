A water main break in South Los Angeles flooded several streets and appeared to cause a small sinkhole Friday morning.The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said a 24-inch cast iron water main broke around 5 a.m. near Towne Avenue and East 55th Street.Crews worked to shut off the water and assess the damage.Footage from AIR7 HD showed a vehicle sinking into the ground as water gushed from the break and flooded several streets and appeared to flood homes near the epicenter of the break.It was unclear how many customers were affected or for how long they would be without water once it was shut off.The cause of the water main break was unclear.