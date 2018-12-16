A portion of Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills was temporarily closed off Sunday due to a water main break.Residents and visitors were urged to avoid the area near Sunset and Alpine Drive as crews worked to repair the damage after it was first reported early morning.Beverly Hills city officials said the extent of the damage and duration of the repair were yet to be determined.Eastbound Sunset was closed at Rexford Drive with traffic being diverted north and south.Traffic on southbound Alpine was diverted to westbound Sunset, and North Alpine Drive was closed.