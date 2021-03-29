Water main break leaves cars submerged in water waist-high at Pacific Palisades buildings

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A broken water main flooded two apartment buildings in Pacific Palisades Sunday night and firefighters had to rescue at least one person from the water.The break happened in the 16000 block of West Sunset Boulevard. Water flooded the underground parking garages of at least two apartment buildings.Fire crews waded into waist-deep water after the break and rescued one person who was reported to be in distress in the water.County lifeguards also responded to help search the water in the underground parking to make sure no one was stuck in a submerged vehicle.The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was on scene to shut off the water.Residents will be allowed to stay in their homes as the water primarily affected the building's parking area.