Water main rupture halts service, submerges car in Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of buildings in Hollywood were left without water service and at least one car became partially submerged Thursday, thanks to a water main break.

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dozens of buildings in Hollywood were left without water service and at least one vehicle was submerged Thursday, thanks to a water main break.

People living in the neighborhood near Willoughby and Wilcox avenues said this isn't the first time there's been a big water main break in their neighborhood

The break led to a rude awakening for some residents.

AIR7 HD was overhead shortly after 5 a.m. when the break was first reported in the neighborhood, which is south of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The rupture near Romaine Street and Hudson Avenue buckled the street, and water flowed for well over an hour.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the rupture involved an 87-year-old 8-inch cast iron pipe.

Area resident Martin had parked his Ford Explorer in his carport - only to wake up to find out that his vehicle was partially submerged.

"You go to work, to your car, you're happy, what's going on here? I'm going to take a picture, call my boss and maybe I've got to rent a car," he said.

People from 45 buildings were without water for hours in their apartments as city crews made their repairs. Crews were expected to have the rupture fixed and the water service restored by 3 p.m.

Residents who incurred property damage can file claims with the LA DWP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breakwaterwater damageHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Manhattan Beach PD searching for suspected flasher
Girl, 17, arrested in shooting death of boy, 15, in Santa Ana
166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico, officials say
Cal Fire says it exceeds budgets, requests $234M more
Man sues Redmond O'Neal alleging attack over sexual orientation
1 shot, killed in CVS store parking lot in OC; suspect sought
Show More
Seal Beach school principal blasts Nike in Facebook post
DOJ charges N. Korean computer programmer for Sony hack
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Montclair
'Bridge Home' homeless shelters set to open next week in DTLA
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
More News