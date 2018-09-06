Dozens of buildings in Hollywood were left without water service and at least one vehicle was submerged Thursday, thanks to a water main break.People living in the neighborhood near Willoughby and Wilcox avenues said this isn't the first time there's been a big water main break in their neighborhoodThe break led to a rude awakening for some residents.AIR7 HD was overhead shortly after 5 a.m. when the break was first reported in the neighborhood, which is south of Santa Monica Boulevard.The rupture near Romaine Street and Hudson Avenue buckled the street, and water flowed for well over an hour.According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the rupture involved an 87-year-old 8-inch cast iron pipe.Area resident Martin had parked his Ford Explorer in his carport - only to wake up to find out that his vehicle was partially submerged."You go to work, to your car, you're happy, what's going on here? I'm going to take a picture, call my boss and maybe I've got to rent a car," he said.People from 45 buildings were without water for hours in their apartments as city crews made their repairs. Crews were expected to have the rupture fixed and the water service restored by 3 p.m.Residents who incurred property damage can file claims with the LA DWP.