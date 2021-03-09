Westbound 60 Fwy in Monterey Park reopens after big rig crash; crews free trapped driver

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews raced to rescue a trapped driver after a crash between a big rig and a minivan on the 60 Freeway shut down westbound lanes in Monterey Park Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Garfield Avenue exit and prompted all westbound lanes to shut down.

Crews worked for more than an hour to rescue the big rig driver, who was trapped inside the cab. Firefighters were tearing apart the cab to try and get better access to the driver.

Shortly before 11 p.m., firefighters were able to extricate the driver. Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed the victim being pulled from the wreckage. The driver was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Meanwhile, the overturned big rig was blocking lanes.

By about 7 a.m. Tuesday, most lanes of the freeway opened back up, with the exception of one lane, which would remain closed for another 3 hours for guardrail repair.

It was unclear how many people were in the minivan at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monterey parklos angeles countycrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Storm brings rain, snow to SoCal starting Tuesday
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Show More
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
FBI arrests 2 Capitol rioters, including Roger Stone's bodyguard
More TOP STORIES News